Colbert County attorney charged with bribing juror

A prominent Colbert County attorney is facing a charge of bribing a juror following a grand jury indictment.

William J. "Billy" Underwood surrendered at the Colbert County Jail Monday afternoon following the felony indictment.

“Our jury system is the cornerstone to the justice system in our country," said Attorney General Steve Marshall, "My office will always work diligently to ensure that our citizens can be confident that justice will prevail when they go into a courtroom in our state."

State prosecutors are not releasing any futher details on the investigation. They did not say which case Underwood was working where he is accused of bribing a juror.

Underwood was released from the Colbert County Jail on bail following his Monday afternoon arrest. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.