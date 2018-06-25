Colbert County animal shelter at maximum capacity

Starting Monday, the Colbert County Animal Shelter will not be taking in animals for the next 10 days.
The shelter says it's over capacity, and they cannot manage any more animals.
The shelter plans to do maintenance work, as well as some deep cleaning during this time.
WAAY 31 reported earlier this month the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shleter is also not taking in animals until July 4th.
