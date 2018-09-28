Colbert County Sheriff says state won't approve DNA samples in murder case

The Colbert County Sheriff said he is displeased with the state forensics lab for the time it's taking to approve investigators to have DNA evidence from a murder case tested by an independent lab.

John Johnson was stabbed over 20 times in his Colbert County home last December.

Frank Williamson, the Colbert County Sheriff, said they have possible DNA evidence of the suspect, but the state forensics lab told him they could not split the suspect's DNA from the victim's.

Williamson then found an independent lab in Florida who says they can split the evidence, but the state won't approve the evidence to be tested.

"How can anybody walk in and stab someone 22 times," said Sue Johnson, the widow of John Johnson.

Johnson is still at a loss for words almost a year after her husband was murdered and his killer is still on the loose.

"When you are out, you're constantly wondering, 'Is that the person that done this?'" said Johnson.

Williamson said they have DNA evidence in the case believed to be a suspect's, but the state told him they cannot separate the blood.

"They had our victim's DNA, and they had a minor's DNA that they could not identify," said Williamson.



Williamson said they are getting no cooperation with the state, and he said they would pay out of pocket to get the evidence tested.

"We can't get any cooperation from the state. They look at you or say on the phone, they refuse to jump through hoops to approve this independent lab in Florida. It's ridiculous," said Williamson.

Sue Johnson and her family feel the same way. They want the state to step up and help them bring her husband's killer to justice.

"As much state taxes we pay, and then the state can't help us get nothing solved and get a murder off the street," said Johnson.

Williamson said if the state continues to drag their feet in approving the evidence to be tested, they will seek court action to force the state's hand.