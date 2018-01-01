Colbert County Schools shutting down next week due to flu

Colbert County Schools will close down next week in order to let students recover at home and cleanse facilities of the flu virus making the rounds.

Students will be out Feb. 15-16 and Monday, Feb. 19. Faculty and staff will report Thursday to clean the school, but will also be off Friday and Monday. School will resume Feb. 20.

All school districts in Marshall County shut down this week because of flu, as well as Cullman County Schools and Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee.