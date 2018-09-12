Colbert County Animal Shelter faces financial struggles

Colbert County Animal Shelter officials say that the costs of running the shelter have increased. They are asking for a permanent funding solution from the cities of Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals.

The shelter's director, Judie Nichols, said there is a $13,000 deficit.

"The everyday operating expenses, the vet bills, the cost of everything goes up; but the income doesn't go up with it," Nichols said.

The no-kill shelter runs on donations and appropriations from the county and various cities. They do not run on taxes and are asking local municipalities to help out by giving $3,000 in emergency funds.

They house animals involved in court cases, which has made the shelter low on space. Volunteers at the shelter tell us they hope the local cities will step up and help.

Officials with the city of sheffield said they want more details before they hand over any money. Muscle Shoals City Council members plan to address the shelters budget issues in their next meeting. Tuscumbia officials said they do not have a set date to talk about the funding yet.