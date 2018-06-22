Colbert County Animal Shelter closing for ten days

The Colbert County Animal Shelter will be open for adoptions only for ten days starting June 25th.

They say this is due to a large influx of animals coming into the shelter.

The shelter says it is already over capacity, and they have all they can manage right now with the current space and staff available.

During the 10 day intake freeze, the shelter plans to do maintenance, make repairs, and take care of some deep cleaning.

This is the second Shoals animal shelter to temporarily stop taking in animals this month.

Earlier this month, WAAY 31 reported the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter is not taking in any animals from June 23rd - July 4th.