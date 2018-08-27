Cocaine-filled pineapples seized in Spain

MADRID -- Spanish police seized a load of pineapples that were transported from Costa Rica.
Inside the fruits, authorities found about 147 pounds (67 kilos) of cocaine hidden inside cylinders.
The pineapples were emptied and each one was filled with a cylinder coated with wax to insulate the odor of the drug.
As part of the operation, seven people were arrested in Madrid and Barcelona.
