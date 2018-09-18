Clear
Coca-Cola considering cannabis beverages

Coca-Cola is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks. (CNN)

Coca-Cola is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 9:16 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 9:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) -- Coca-Cola may be looking into a new ingredient.

The company is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks.

Coke says it's following debate over the ingredient Cannabidiol, or CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient derived from marijuana.

Coke says it's an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.

According to Bloomberg, Coke is in talks with a Canadian cannabis company on potential products. But the company says it's just watching increased use of CBD for now.

The company hasn't made any decisions about using it in Coke products.

