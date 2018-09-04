Clear

Clouds increase Tuesday but it's still hot

It won't be quite as hot this afternoon with clouds on the increase through the day.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 6:53 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

That being said, we'll still climb to 92 degrees this afternoon.  An isolated storm can't be ruled out, so rain chances are at 20%.  Rain chances increase to 30% tomorrow as temperatures drop to the upper 80s for highs.

While we are closely monitoring what may become Hurricane Gordon later today, the impact on the Tennessee Valley looks to be minimal at this time. We can see a few showers late Wednesday evening, mainly for our western counties, but there's no wind impact to be concerned about at this time.  In the next several days, temperatures remain more seasonable and rain chance stay in the forecast.

