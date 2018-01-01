Clouds Build On Friday, Mainly Dry Until Saturday

This evening will be clear and chilly! Temperatures will drop from 50s to 40s, so don't forget to take jackets if you're heading out for the evening. Clouds will increase tonight. A few stray, light showers are possible after midnight and even during the morning drive. The showers will be brief, but they will be scarse.

During the day Friday, expect clouds to dim our sunlight. That stray shower is still possible, but most of us in the Tennessee Valley will stay dry until Saturday. Temperatures will climb toward 60 in the afternoon after upper 30s in the morning. Showers can increase from 10 PM through midnight Friday night. They will be brief and will exit by about 1-2 AM.

More widespread rain will arrive on Saturday. A few showers are possible during the day. Rain will increase from north to south in the evening starting around 6-8 PM in southern Middle Tennessee. The rain will fill to the south through roughly the Tennessee River around 7-9 PM. South of the river, the rain will pick up around 9-11PM. Rain will fall through Sunday morning, coming to an end around 4-6 AM west of I-65 across the Shoals. The rain will end around Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, and Athens by 5-7 AM. For Sand Mountain, the rain will come to an end around 6-8 AM Sunday.

Damaging thunderstorms are not likely. Rain will make our roads slippery, and that likely will be our biggest impact. Rain will mostly fall lightly to moderately. Heavy rain will be isolated if it happens.