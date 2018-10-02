The annual Blanket & Cold Weather Drive will begin on October 4 and run through the end of winter.
The drive is held by the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. The organization is seeking gently used or new adult-sized clothing like blankets, coats/jackets, gloves/socks, thermal underwear, sleeping bags, warm hats, sweat shirts/pants and warm scarves.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations in Huntsville:
- Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church
- St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
- Latham United Methodist Church
- Good Shepherd Catholic Church
- Manna House
- Faith Presbyterian Church
- Church of the Nativity, Episcopal
- First Christian Church
- Monte Sano United Methodist Church
- First Stop Homeless Day Center
Related Content
- Clothing drive for the homeless to begin October 4
- This is when Cecil Ashburn Drive construction will begin
- Woman kicked out of Alabama mall for 'revealing' clothing
- Tanker spill cleanup begins
- Rain Begins Increasing Friday
- Visitors, locals to celebrate Huntsville History Month in October
- Accused Guntersville killer left Birmingham homeless shelter
- Dead body discovered near homes on Governors Drive, Seminole Drive
- Movers for Mom donation drive
- LifeSouth Hosting Summer blood drives