Clothing drive for the homeless to begin October 4

The annual Blanket & Cold Weather Drive will begin on October 4 and run through the end of winter. Donations can be dropped off at multiple locations around Huntsville.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The annual Blanket & Cold Weather Drive will begin on October 4 and run through the end of winter.

The drive is held by the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. The organization is seeking gently used or new adult-sized clothing like blankets, coats/jackets, gloves/socks, thermal underwear, sleeping bags, warm hats, sweat shirts/pants and warm scarves.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations in Huntsville: 

- Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church

- St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

- Latham United Methodist Church

- Good Shepherd Catholic Church

- Manna House

- Faith Presbyterian Church

- Church of the Nativity, Episcopal

- First Christian Church

- Monte Sano United Methodist Church

- First Stop Homeless Day Center

