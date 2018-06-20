Close friends of triple homicide victims say their last goodbye

Friends of the two victims, Heaven Hines and Xzariah Rice are now sharing memories.

On Wednesday, close friends of the two teenage victims have been dropping off flowers and teddy bears in front of the home.

The mother of the friends WAAY 31 spoke with didn't want their daughter's face shown or their names released because they're so young

"We was here two days ago. Had a girls night and had plenty of sleep overs," said the two friends.

Close friends of Heaven Hines and Xzariah Rice are sad they won't be spend anymore time together, all they have left are their memories.

"We used to sit around and be together. Go to Wal-Mart and walk around and talk. Listen to music," said the two friends.

The girls said they first met Rice and Hines in the 6th grade and became closer friends a year later. Then they went to Mae C. Jemison High School together.

"Heaven liked dancing and Xzariah did too. They were really goofy. Heaven was the sweet and quiet one," said the two friends.

Though they said they were scared and nervous to stop by the house, they wanted to share their last words.

"I'm going to miss them alive. We love ya'll. Rip."

Friends and family are still continuing to show their support of Rice and Hines all over social media.