Close call for Huntsville's historic Helion Lodge

A fire burns inside a Freemason Lodge in downtown Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to Masonic Helion Lodge on Lincoln Street.

Firefighters say the blaze was confined to an office inside the lodge. The firefighters removed books and paperwork inside the office before putting out the fire.

Toward the back of the building’s exterior, there are some burned areas.

Right now, no cause of the fire has been determined.

Someone going into the building for a 2 pm event spotted smoke and called for help.



The Helion Lodge #1 is the oldest lodge of Freemasons in Alabama.

According to historian Joseph Abram Jackson's, it’s "the birthplace of Freemasonry in Alabama."

The building was constructed in 1911.