Clock ticking on Alabama's tax break on storm prep

(AP) - Alabama shoppers have until midnight Sunday to buy storm preparedness supplies without the normal state sales tax.

A state law waives the state's 4 percent sales tax on storm supplies during the last full weekend in February, and some local governments do the same with local taxes.

That means shoppers can save money on items including flashlights, most batteries, cellphone chargers, portable radios, plastic sheeting and duct tape. They can also buy one generator and power cords that cost as much as $1,000.

This is the state's seventh annual sales tax holiday for storm supplies. It's meant to help residents prepare for upcoming severe weather seasons.