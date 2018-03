Clinton Ave. between Spragins St. and Jefferson St. will be closed, because workers will be installing a new gas service line.

The street is expected to be closed for approximately 6-8 hours on Sunday Mar. 25 starting at 7:00 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible, but if traveling through drive with caution and watch for workers.

Travelers should plan accordingly and find a different route.