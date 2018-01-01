Clearing Skies and cold returns tonight

Now that the rain has exited the Valley the next thing up is the cloud cover. The Shoals had a few hours of sunshine this afternoon while Sand Mountain didn't see a glimpse of blue sky. That is okay! Everyone will see blue skies on Monday and everyone will see highs in the 40s. So bundle up when you head out to work and school because at that point temperatures will be in the 20s.

Next up is a cold front that will move through Wednesday but we could see rain start as early as Tuesday evening and last for most of Wednesday.

We dry out for Thursday and Friday but another system looks to stay a while for next weekend. Because of the size and speed of this next system we could see rain for most of Saturday and Sunday. We are still watching to see if the system moves north or south either giving us more or less rain. Stay tuned!

Enjoy the Valley!