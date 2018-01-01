Clearing Skies Tonight but Sunny and breezy for Monday

The cold front will continue to move through this evening helping to end the rain and clear out the clouds.

What you can expect early Monday morning is the winds already being breezy at times with winds gusting up to 15 mph. As we go throughout the day wind gusts could reach 30 mph at times. In general, wind speeds will be sustained between 10 and 20 mph. At least we will be sunny!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Then another cold front gets ready to move through for Thursday and Friday.

Showers could develop late Thursday but we will see a rush of cold air starting early Friday morning. This may cause some of the rain to changeover to snow. At this point, I'm not expecting any accumluations since any snow that would form would be short lived.