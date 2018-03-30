Clear
Clearing Clouds & a Sunny Saturday

The heavy rain has come to an end. While we keep the clouds today, a few peeks of sunshine will become more common through the afternoon.

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 7:46 AM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018 9:23 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures are running several degrees cooler in the wake of Thursday's cold front. This afternoon, highs will hit the lower 60s and we'll see a light wind out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Under a mostly clear sky tonight temperatures are going to be quite chilly. Lows dip to the upper 30s to start Saturday. By the afternoon things shape up pretty nicely under a sunny sky. Temperatures warm to the lower 70s for highs and the weather should cooperate perfectly for any Easter egg hunts around the area.

On Saturday night the clouds creep back in and we'll see a mostly cloudy Easter Sunday. Rain chances are low - about 20%, so the rain shouldn't completely ruin any outdoor plans. Highs hit the upper 60s during the afternoon.

