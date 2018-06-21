Cleanup in Huntsville happening rain or shine

Today, City Officials announced the annual North Huntsville Cleanup is happening this weekend rain or shine.

Scroll for more content...

The cleanup was originally scheduled in April but was postponed due to severe weather.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. until noon this Saturday at Jemison High School.

The solid waste disposal authority will be on site to college household hazardous waste such as:

-old paint

-computers

-car batteries

-cleaning chemicals.