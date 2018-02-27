Fluctuating temperatures bring more potholes

Potholes in the Tennessee Valley are becoming a problem for many drivers.

"It's crazy you gotta go swerve around the potholes. I think it will tear you car up," said Jason Love, a resident of Huntsville.

The city of Huntsville Public Works Director, Chris McNeese told WAAY 31, the city has crews driving around weekly in patch trucks, checking the roads and fixing areas where potholes are popping up.

McNeese said, he has seen about the same amount of potholes that pop up every winter, but with the fluctuating temperatures and more rain headed this way, it is the perfect recipes for more potholes. He said the mix the city uses to patch potholes can be applied now since the temperatures are warm enough.

However, residents believe patching the potholes is not solving the problems.

"The temporary patches aren't doing a good job, especially on my street," said Love.

McNeese told WAAY 31, anyone can call Public Works or go to the city's website and submit where the problem is located.