City says parking is no issue in Downtown Huntsville

The communications director for the city told WAAY 31 there is plenty of parking to accommodate the current needs of the downtown area.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 5:42 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Finding a spot to park downtown may seem like a daunting task -- and spaces seem to be few and far between -- but the City of Huntsville says it's not a problem now but they are planning for future growth.

WAAY 31 talked to drivers who shared their frustration about finding a place to park their car.

"It's horrible. We come down here quite often and we never can find a place to park hardly," said John Brogden.

Brogden and his family like to come downtown from Gurley to enjoy what the city has to offer, but he said he often finds himself circling around for a spot. "Two or three times. Sometimes four or five depending on how many peoples down here."

Melissa Hampton agreed. She thinks the city needs to do something about it. "We could use a lot more considering that it is starting to grow down here."

But the city said parking isn't an issue - at least not right now. The communications director for the city told us there is plenty of parking to accommodate the current needs of the downtown area. She said right now the focus is on letting people know where they can park. Still, those parking downtown say the city needs to prepare for the growth ahead of it.

"Maybe building another parking garage or maybe expanding in certain areas that may have a lot more space," said Hampton.

The city told us they are looking at creating additional parking to keep up with the new developments coming downtown. In fact, designs are in the making for a new parking garage on the corner of Green Street, Holmes, and Lincoln. 

The city told WAAY 31 they will also consider a centralized parking garage with small buses to shuttle people around if needed.

