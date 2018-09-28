Judge says City has to turn over information from a police internal review board

Today a judge ruled against the city of Huntsville requiring information from a police internal review board session to be turned over to the state.

However, the judge has not ruled if statements made by William Darby to the review board will have to be turned over.

The hearing was called after the City attorney filed a motion arguing that turning over audio and/or video of the Incident Review Board (IRB) hearing would equate to a violation of Officer William Darby’s Fifth Amendment rights. Darby was required to testify or faced termination from the police department. Last week, the City filed a Motion to Quash, which argues that they shouldn’t have turn over material from the internal review board session because it could have a "chilling effect" on the review process.

The Judge has not yet ruled if audio and video recordings of Darby's statements made to the internal review board have to be turned over to prosecutors.

Officer William Darby was indicted by a grand jury in August and charged with murder in connection to the April 3 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker. Darby and two other officers responded that day to a report that Parker was potentially suicidal.

Officer Darby's trial is scheduled to begin October 29th.