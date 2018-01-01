City of Madison releases lease agreement for BallCorps LLC

The City of Madison has finished the negotiations with the Town Madison developer concerning the infrastructure funding of the ballpark.

Mayor Paul Finley said, "we are confident that all of the question and areas of concern Council have been addressed to our satisfaction. Our legal teams are now updating the Town Madison agreement, and our goal will be release the document to the community no later than Monday, Mar. 5."

The infrastructure agreement will allow for the completion of the full interstate 565 interchange, assist with the city's stadium debt service and will fund the venue parking lot and perimeter road.

The city is now able to release the full Lease, License and Management Agreement with Ballcorps LLC to the public, which is still pending approval from the Southern League, MiLB and MLB.

"We are proud of our city team and the long hours they have out in during the past few months to make this happen. Town Madison anchored by our multi use venue and minor league baseball, is the premiere regional destination spot that will enhance our community and the Tennessee Valley for decades to come," said Finley.

Click here to view full lease agreement.