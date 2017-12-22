Huntsville looks to offer incentives on Limestone County land

The city of Huntsville is offering incentives for potential businesses to come to the area.

Although there are many projects that could come --city officials say -- they are laying the groundwork for future plans.

"We'll take the next several weeks to start writing a plan," said Shane Davis, with the city of Huntsville.

The Huntsville City council has set a public hearing for a proposed 'tax increment finance district.' This will allow the city to use taxpayer dollars to help lure potential businesses interested in coming to Huntsville.

City officials say this creates a more desirable piece of land for businesses. With that-- more than fifty projects could come to the Rocket City all of which are being considered.

The land -- located off Powell road and Old Highway 20 is in Limestone County -- annexed in Huntsville -- is laying the fundamental

groundwork for the potential of *any* business to head to our community.

"We want to encapsulate that to make sure we can respond to all those project sites that are available that we could compete with," Davis said.

Right now -- the land is 5200 acres and includes the tennessee valley authority mega-site -- which is a piece of land marketed specifically to bring major industry to the area.