Citizens want mold tests done at Florence fire station

The WAAY31 I-team dug deeper into possible mold problems at a fire station after an air conditioning unit went out and mold discovered in the ductwork and forced firefighters to temporarily move.

Sources gave the I-team documents claiming an independent study found mold in the same fire station two years ago. We took these documents from 2016 to Florence Fire Chief Jeff Perkins and sources took the documents to Mayor Steve Holt. Holt was not serving as mayor in 2016, so he never saw the documents until now.

Several people told the I-Team they know for a fact Chief Perkins saw the report paid for by a firefighter at the station, but Perkins refutes those claims and said he's never seen the report.

Several sources told WAAY31 the mold problem at station five dates back several years. The person who sent me this report asked to remain anonymous out of fears of retaliation.

"They continue to remain sick year round. Mold is a health hazard," said one of the sources. "Many of them have had sinus issues and had to be treated for that."

The 2016 report found moderate to heavy mold in different areas of fire station five, but no black mold was found. They type of mold most commonly found at station five was Cladosporium, which can cause sinus issues but is relatively common.

The firefighter took samples from different rooms and sent them to a company called Mold Lab. Based off those samples, without ever going into the fire station, the report determined mold was a problem.

Workers found mold again on Wednesday as they replaced a broken air conditioning unit that forced the firefighters to temporarily move. The fire department quickly told the I-Team the mold in the ductwork is an isolated incident and there aren’t any other problems. They also said the mold found in the ductwork is not living, but several people told said that’s not enough.

"This is their health we're talking about.They act like it's nothing serious and sweep it under the rug, it is serious it's a health issue," said one source, who has been affiliated with the fire department for over ten years.

Perkins said in 2012 they made some changes to prevent mold from growing in all of the fire stations. He said they hired Serve-Pro to do inspections and they made changes based off of that.

The mold recently found in the ductwork will probably not be tested. The mayor said they are in the early stages of talking about each stations air quality.