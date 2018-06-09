Church members give back after deadly bus crash

Members from a local church are spending their Saturday showing service and gratitude to the Madison County Community.

Mount Zion Baptist Church held their first annual serve day to honor 17-year-old Sarah Harmening who died one year ago in a bus crash.

A group of church members were traveling to the Atlanta airport to board a plane for a mission trip in Africa when the deadly crash occured.

The accident left several other students injured.

Today, around 300 church members volunteered for serve day at 20 locations.

The group helped spread gravel at Legacy Elementary School.

Volunteers told WAAY 31 that they wanted to give back and show their appreciation to the community that helped them during a tragic time.

Members of the church plan to continue this project in the upcoming years.