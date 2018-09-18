Clear
Cherokee High School lockdown lifted

Law enforcement officials have confirmed a soft lockdown at Cherokee High School has been lifted after shell casings were found on campus.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Cherokee High School was placed on a soft lockdown after loose shell casings were found in the hallway. Law enforcement tells us that officials searched lockers and no weapons were found.

The incident is currently being investigated.

