Chilly temperatures continue until the weekend

Although we'll see plenty of sunshine today, temperatures will struggle to climb in the upper 20's for highs today.

Overnight lows will fall in the 10's making the wind chill possible feel like it's in the single digits.

Temperatures should rebound back above the freezing mark for highs on Friday with temperatures possibly climbing to 40 on Saturday under plenty of sunshine.

On Sunday we should be in the upper 40's as our next storm system will bring in scattered showers all the way into Monday. Between 1/2 to 1 inch of rainfall is possible. We'll remain in the 40's for the middle of the workweek. Overnight lows will stay above the freezing mark from Monday night onward.