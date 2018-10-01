Clear

Chili Cook-off Raises Money, Awareness for Drug Addiction

Proceeds benefit Not One More Alabama, a group which provides counseling and support for those battling drug addiction and their families.

The annual Chili for Charity takes place this Thursday, October 4, at the Huntsville Country Club. Each year, the cook off raises money to donate to a different chairity. This year's proceeds benefit Not One More Alabama, an organization which describes its brief history on their website.

"In November 2016, Not One More Alabama began its journey as an organization to support families whose lives have been impacted by the disease of addiction."

The cook off begins at 5 p.m. with a cost of just $10 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 12 and free for children younger than 2. Twenty-one teams entered this year, and those who attend can sample selections from each. A charity golf tournament begins at noon at Huntsville Country Club.

