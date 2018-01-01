Children removed from home after man was arrested

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell told WAAY 31, a join narcotics investigation in the Hatton community has lead to the arrest of one person and the removal of children in the home.

Larry Travis Odell, 35, was arrested after agents received several complaints about Odell being involved in the illegal sale of hi-grade marijuana from his residence.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Odell was wanted on an outstanding child support warrant and was currently on probation for a prior felon drug conviction, Sheriff Mitchell said.

Agents said, they contacted officers with state probation about their investigation. They learned state probation also had received complaints and the state probation officers requested to assist agents with the search of Odell's residence.

Sheriff Mitchell told WAAY 31, after probation officers arrived at Odell's residence, he was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.

When officials conducted a search of Odell's residence, they found hi-grade marijuana, Butane Hash Oil (DAB or THC wax), and items to consume marijuana and crack cocaine, said Sheriff Mitchell.

Sheriff Mitchell told WAAY 31, some of the narcotic items were located in one of the children's bedroom and the children living in the residence had access to all of the illegal narcotics and paraphernalia.

Case workers with the Lawrence County Department of Human Resources (DHR) were contacted to conduct an investigation.

The two children were placed with family members until DHR concludes their investigation.

Odell is being held in the county jail with no bond.