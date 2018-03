A boy who fell into a Danville pool a week and a half ago died Tuesday night in a Birmingham hospital.

Jackson Easterwood, 2, passed away at UAB Children's Hospital in Birmingham, according to a post on the family's Facebook page.

Easterwood was found in the bottom of a pool at a Danville home during a family visit on Feb. 24. Family members said they believe he was in the pool about five minutes before he was found.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.