Child nearly drowns at Huntsville pool, officials say

First responders took the child to a hospital.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 10:43 AM

HEMSI paramedics said they expect a child to recover after nearly drowning at a pool Monday morning.

The call came in just after 10 a.m. at Mountain Springs Swim Club on Kennamer Drive.

Paramedics said the boy, whose age wasn't immediately known, was breathing and was expected to be OK.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital to get checked out, officials said.

