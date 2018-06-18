HEMSI paramedics said they expect a child to recover after nearly drowning at a pool Monday morning.
Scroll for more content...
The call came in just after 10 a.m. at Mountain Springs Swim Club on Kennamer Drive.
Paramedics said the boy, whose age wasn't immediately known, was breathing and was expected to be OK.
He was taken to Huntsville Hospital to get checked out, officials said.
Related Content
- Child nearly drowns at Huntsville pool, officials say
- Child who fell in Morgan County pool dies
- Huntsville man charged with child porn possession
- Facebook's official announcement on Huntsville Data Center
- Toddler in coma after nearly drowning
- Huntsville police charge man with sexual abuse of a child
- Huntsville man pleads guilty in federal child sex trafficking case
- Huntsville officials announce new automotive supplier locating in city
- Officials announce Toyota-Mazda production facility in Huntsville
- Huntsville mayor, county leaders officially sign Toyota-Mazda agreement