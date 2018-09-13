Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating shooting in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Child falls through bleachers at Sheffield football stadium

Five year old Case Morrow had a slight concussion and scrapes after he fell but is doing fine now.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 4:33 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

One Shoals mom is on a mission to raise awareness about bleacher safety after her child fell through the bleachers at Sheffield's football stadium.

Case Morrow, 5, was flown to Children's Hospital in Birmingham last Tuesday after he fell 15 feet through the bleachers at Sheffield High School while watching his cousin play football.

Case's mother, Christina Putnam, told WAAY31 he had a slight concussion, bruises, and scrapes. Putnam said Case was at the game with his uncle and fell through a gap in the visitors side bleachers.

"I don't want another mom or dad to get that call or witness that," said Case's mother, Christina Putnam. "He's little and I just wanted him to be okay."

Putnam said she rushed down to Children's Hospital in Birmingham and Case was released the next day. Now Putnam wants all school bleachers to have more safety measures.

"They have these dangers and these risks and that's really all I want to change. Let's fill the gap," said Putnam.

Sheffield High School Principal, Joey Burch, said they were already working on a plan to get new visitor side bleachers at the football stadium which could cost over $200,000.

"We hope by track season to have some new bleachers in place," said Burch.

Putnam said she thinks Sheffield City Schools are taking a proactive approach to this scary situation and she hopes other schools will do the same.

"It's amazing what you can do when you come together," said Putnam.

Putnam told WAAY31 she has contacted Shoals area law makers like Phillip Pettus and Johnny Mac Morrow and they are on board in trying to see what can be done to make bleachers safer.

Putnam said Case is doing fine and even got to meet the Sheffield Police officer that helped him when he fell. She says she's thankful for everyone's response.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events