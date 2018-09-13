Child falls through bleachers at Sheffield football stadium

One Shoals mom is on a mission to raise awareness about bleacher safety after her child fell through the bleachers at Sheffield's football stadium.

Case Morrow, 5, was flown to Children's Hospital in Birmingham last Tuesday after he fell 15 feet through the bleachers at Sheffield High School while watching his cousin play football.

Case's mother, Christina Putnam, told WAAY31 he had a slight concussion, bruises, and scrapes. Putnam said Case was at the game with his uncle and fell through a gap in the visitors side bleachers.

"I don't want another mom or dad to get that call or witness that," said Case's mother, Christina Putnam. "He's little and I just wanted him to be okay."

Putnam said she rushed down to Children's Hospital in Birmingham and Case was released the next day. Now Putnam wants all school bleachers to have more safety measures.

"They have these dangers and these risks and that's really all I want to change. Let's fill the gap," said Putnam.

Sheffield High School Principal, Joey Burch, said they were already working on a plan to get new visitor side bleachers at the football stadium which could cost over $200,000.

"We hope by track season to have some new bleachers in place," said Burch.

Putnam said she thinks Sheffield City Schools are taking a proactive approach to this scary situation and she hopes other schools will do the same.

"It's amazing what you can do when you come together," said Putnam.

Putnam told WAAY31 she has contacted Shoals area law makers like Phillip Pettus and Johnny Mac Morrow and they are on board in trying to see what can be done to make bleachers safer.

Putnam said Case is doing fine and even got to meet the Sheffield Police officer that helped him when he fell. She says she's thankful for everyone's response.