Child dies in accidental shooting at Moulton home

Moulton police are investigating the death of a child who shot himself at his home Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a home on County Road 181 in Moulton, Lawrence County Coroner Greg Randolph said. The 4-year-old was taken to Lawrence Medical Center where he died, Randolph said.

Randolph said he was told the gun was colorful and the child may have thought it was a toy.

The child's body was taken to Huntsville for an autopsy.

Moulton police have not released any details on the investigation.