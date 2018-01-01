wx_icon Huntsville 77°

Child dies in accidental shooting at Moulton home

The 4-year-old boy shot himself with a gun he may have thought was a toy, one official said.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 2:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 2:59 PM

Moulton police are investigating the death of a child who shot himself at his home Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a home on County Road 181 in Moulton, Lawrence County Coroner Greg Randolph said. The 4-year-old was taken to Lawrence Medical Center where he died, Randolph said.

Randolph said he was told the gun was colorful and the child may have thought it was a toy.

The child's body was taken to Huntsville for an autopsy.

Moulton police have not released any details on the investigation.

