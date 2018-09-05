Clear
Child dies after tree falls on mobile home in Florida

The death is reportedly the first Tropical Depression Gordon death.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 7:40 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 7:42 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Our ABC station in Pensacola, Florida, WEAR, reports the incident happened around 8:45 Monday night in Escambia County. 

According to WEAR, a big tree fell on a mobile home, killing the unidentified child.

Nobody else inside the home was hurt. 

WAAY 31 reached out to Escambia County officials for new information. They tell us they cannot release the child's age or name right now but plan to release new details by the afternoon.

