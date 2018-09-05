Our ABC station in Pensacola, Florida, WEAR, reports the incident happened around 8:45 Monday night in Escambia County.
According to WEAR, a big tree fell on a mobile home, killing the unidentified child.
Nobody else inside the home was hurt.
WAAY 31 reached out to Escambia County officials for new information. They tell us they cannot release the child's age or name right now but plan to release new details by the afternoon.
Related Content
- Child dies after tree falls on mobile home in Florida
- Home damaged in Sheffield after trees fall on roof
- Tree falls through home in Jackson Co., barely misses teen
- Tree falls on Huntsville home during strong winds
- Huntsville women survive tree falling onto their home
- Tree falls onto south Huntsville apartment building
- Child dies in accidental shooting at Moulton home
- Severe weather especially dangerous for mobile homes
- Fire destroys mobile home in Madison County
- Dog dies, woman sent to hospital after Decatur mobile home fire
Scroll for more content...