Chase with stolen vehicle ends in wreck

A driver is facing charges after Huntsville police said he led them on a chase in a stolen car Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The chase started at Martin Luther King Drive and Pulaski Pike around 10:15 a.m., police said. The car had been reported stolen the night before, police said, and the owner saw it and called police.

The chase went at low speeds, police said, and ended after about half an hour at Winchester Road and Pulaski Pike, where the car collided with a Huntsville police officer's patrol car. The officer in the car wasn't hurt, police said.

An adult was driving the car and was taken into custody, police said. A juvenile was also in the car and will likely not be charged, according to officers on the scene.

Police have not released the driver's name or said what charges the driver will face.