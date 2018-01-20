Charges announced for Limestone County vehicle pursuit suspect, girlfriend

Limestone County authorities have announced charges for a man accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-state pursuit, and his girlfriend is also in trouble with law enforcement.

Investigators say they received information about Christopher James Shock, 30, forging a prescription from Decatur Morgan Hospital, and he gave the prescription to a friend so that person could obtain oxycodone at an Athens pharmacy. When they tried to make contact with Shock at his grilfriend's house they say he left the home in a white Ford Explorer.

Authorities attempted to pull Shock over, but they say the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. Authorities have yet to release the name of the driver at this time. This led to a 25-minute pursuit that was called off after the vehicle Shock was in traveled across state lines into Tennessee. During the pusuit, authorities say they recovered a firearm thrown out of the vehicle that was reported stolen to the Athens Police Department.

Investigators discovered that Shock had returned to his girlfriend's house on the 20000 block of Elkton Road. They say they found him hiding in a closet, and he was arrested.

Authorities interviewed his girlfriend, 37-year-old Bethany Hope Passion, after the arrest and learned she worked at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She told investigators that Shock convinced her to take blank prescriptions from a pad so he could forge two prescriptions. She was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and theft. She was released from jail on a $6,000 bond.

Shock remains in the Limestone County Jail as he was already wanted for trafficking heroin. He was also charged with forgery and theft, and he could receive more charged because of the vehicle pursuit. His bond is currently listed at $8,500.