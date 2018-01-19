Changing temperatures are affecting roadways

Although most of the snow has melted in the Tennessee Valley, it's leaving behind some damage to roadways, and now crews are busy with repairs.

Crews in Huntsville and Madison have been out checking the roadways for new potholes and cracks.

Madison Public Works explained because of the varying temperatures we're experiencing this winter only temporary fixes can happen until the warmer weather is here to stay.

Both public works crews worked around the clock to treat the roads when snow started falling Tuesday into Wednesday.

Now that the snow has melted, a few factors could cause trouble on the roadways.

"I don't know if it's just because it's colder and my car is just like trying to fall apart, or if it's making the road fall apart and I'm feeling it in my car," says Huntsville resident Benjamin Bonds.

He told WAAY 31 he feels like this winter is starting to give him a bumpy ride around town.

Madison Public Works crew chief explained to us how the recent weather is starting to affect roadways.

"The moisture that gets under and in these cracks and the asphalt will freeze and then that's what causes your potholes, says Mike Gentle with Madison Public Works.

With the warmer temperatures headed toward the Tennessee Valley along with rain, it's the perfect recipe for more potholes to pop up around the Tennessee Valley.

However, with it being winter both Madison and Huntsville Public Works told me only temporary fixes are possible because asphalt can't be poured in freezing temperatures.

Bonds hopes warmer temperatures are here to stay soon.

"The sooner the better that way my cars not getting trashed," he said.