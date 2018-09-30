Clear

Proposed changes to endangered species regulation could affect Mazda Toyota

A Tennessee Valley biology professor is calling for congress to protect endangered species regulations. Changes to laws protecting endangered species could lead to looser regulations that protect our local wildlife, including the Spring Pygmy Sunfish.

Controversy has been growing in Limestone County over the small Spring Pygmy Sunfish after construction was halted due to a lawsuit from an environmental group to protect the endangered fish. As new regulations are proposed in Washington, focus here locally is shifting back to the controversial one inch fish.

Dr. Jake Dittel, a biology professor at the University of North Alabama, says there are three things he believes are wrong with the new proposed regulations. He says it would redefine what "foreseeable future" means, short-term economic impact would be included in studies, and threatened species' habitats could no longer be protected as "critical habitats"

The debate over the sunfish locally is focused on its habitat. If these regulations change to not offer critical habitat protection the Mazda-Toyota plant may avoid a hurtle.

