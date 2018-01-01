Nursing assistant charged with sodomy must submit DNA test

wx_icon Huntsville 51°

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 3:22 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 5:12 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A judge denied a lower bond request by a nursing home employee who's charged with abusing an elderly resident where he worked. 

Zachariah Reeves also has to submit a DNA test.

Reeves is facing multiple charges following an investigation into sexual misconduct at a Florence nursing home. 

Reeves is being charged with first-degree sodomy and second-degree elder abuse following a reported interaction in Nov. 2017 at the Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Florence. 

Florence police say another assistant walked in on Reeves and a naked male patient at the nursing home. The court document shows Reeves begged that co-worker not to turn him in, but that assistant told a supervisor who called police. 

Reeves is being held in Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond. 

