Celebration Arena opens early for competitors from hurricane evacuation areas

Thanks to the owners of Celebration Arena in Decatur, a group was able to come a week before they planned to so they can stay out of the storm.

"Without hesitation he said come on. We can take care of you," Curtis Thompson said.

Curtis Thompson has been making the trip from South Carolina to Alabama for the annual racking horse show in Decatur for years. This year his group, including 10 horses, came a week early because of storms back home.

"They're just now dealing with the heavy rains, heavy wind; a few down trees," Thompson.

He told us he called Celebration Arena and they were happy to open their doors a little earlier.

"It feels good to know we can fall back on it-- on something we've supported for years are willing to support us in our hard time," Thompson.

The group's horses will compete at the Racking Horse show next Friday at the area.