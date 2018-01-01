wx_icon Huntsville 63°

wx_icon Florence 58°

wx_icon Fayetteville 57°

wx_icon Decatur 62°

wx_icon Scottsboro 63°

Clear

Cause of fire that killed Huntsville man determined

A space heater and a stove were responsible for two recent fires in the city, fire officials said.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 1:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 1:27 PM

A space heater was responsible for a fire two weeks ago that killed an elderly Huntsville man, fire officials said Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

The space heater overheated the socket it was plugged into on Jan. 13, causing a fire at a home on Rideout Drive, Huntsville Fire Department Capt. Frank McKenzie said.

The fire killed William Arthur Lamb, 76.

According to McKenzie, another fire that left three people without a home on Memorial Parkway Jan. 24 was caused by a stove.

McKenzie said the stove was in the position between "off" and "low." He said it wasn't clear whether the stove switch may have malfunctioned or was just left on.

No one was injured in that fire.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events