Cattle Farmer Saves Accused Lauderdale Man's Cow

Tonight Lauderdale County cattleman, David Coffman Junior, is out of jail on bond and another 15 cows from his herd were found dead today.

Coffman's charged with multiple felony counts of animal cruelty, after the discovery of dozens of dead cows on the land he leases in anderson; the same thing has happened before to his herds.

Seeing the malnourished and dead cows has one cattle producer remembering the day she rescued one of Coffman's sick cows years ago making this a bitter reminder for many in the area to when David Coffman was arrested for animal cruelty back in 2014.

Thankfully one woman, Camil McConell, told WAAY 31 she and her husband were able to rehabilitate a cow named Karma.

"We can't believe it, we can't believe how different she is now. She thinks she's one of the long horns, she's not obviously. She's the fatest cow now, but it's hard to believe she actually made it."

If you saw karma four years ago--you'd think the same thing. In 2014, Camil McConell noticed how the cows owned by David Coffman were being mistreated.

"When I walked up to this one cow. I thought--oh poor thing. This thing is dead...And she raised her head up"

After Coffman's 2014 arrest, many of the sick cows had to be killed. But when it came to Karma, the veterinarian hesitated.

"She has a 50/50 chance of survival. If somebody can take her, it's going to be a lot of work. You have to work with her everyday and get her up."

When McConell and her husband took in Karma she was weak, skinny, dehydrated, and even pregnant. Leaving Karma to give birth to a still born calf.

With plenty of food and medicine -- it took about a month of physical rehab to get Karma to stand.

"So all in all 60 days to where she could walk. We got a harness on her and walked her in the yard and took her in the barn."

She says it's heartbreaking to see another herd of Coffman's cattle mistreated.

But Camil McConell has hope they'll become strong again, just like Karma.

"She's been more of a blessing for us than we ever been to her. So hence, we named her Karma. There's a reason for that."

The community and people from out of state also helped the McConells during the process of getting Karma healthy again by sending donations.

Six months later --Krma was strong enough to be in the field with the herd.