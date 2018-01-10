Catching critters: Cold snap sends more animals into homes, cars

It's getting warmer in the Tennessee Valley, but the bitter cold spell may have sent critters looking for a warm place to live inside your home or car.

Scroll for more content...

“Animals are always looking for a place to live, just like we are," said owner of Critter Catchers, LLC, Jeff Abernathy.

Abernathy says that's especially true when it’s cold outside.

He says he’s seen it all, from skunks and opossums underneath houses to squirrels, raccoons, and even birds in the attic.

Homeowner Jim Davis says he’s currently a victim of those attic squirrels.

“Apparently, they had gnawed into my roof and taken up dwelling in there, and I think we saw one of the squirrels peeping out at us a minute ago," Davis said.

Thankfully, Davis has Abernathy to take care of the squirrels before any real damage happens to his home.

“They’re really crafty little critters, and it takes an expert like Jeff to get them out of there," Davis said.

But Abernathy says the critters will do just about anything to stay warm.

“They’ll get up there and they use the insulation, they use whatever they have. A lot of times, in worst-case scenarios, they bring in leaves, twigs, nice dry combustible material..."

And he says, because squirrels love to chew on electrical wiring, that can lead to some serious problems.

“You get a short, you get a spark, it ignites those dry, combustible materials which, in some cases, would be those squirrels’ nests," Abernathy said. "The house catches on fire. I mean they’re a perfect arson.”

Abernathy says, if you have critters in your home, you can try setting traps, but because of the possibility of getting injured by those critters, he says it's better to give the pros a call.

And he says the same thing about critters in your car.

“It’s best sometimes to leave it to the professionals because, if you’re bitten or scratched by an animal—a wild animal—you have to collect that animal in almost anyway possible and test it for rabies.”

After the recent cold snap, pest control companies like Abernathy's, along with auto shops, have been getting lots of calls as animals have decided to make cars their homes.

“Squirrels, rats, mice—they get in. They have to chew. In a lot of cases, what they do is chew the insulation. They don’t actually consume it, but they will actually go in and pull it up, make a nest out of it under the hood of a car. Some place to get out of the weather," Abernathy said.

Abernathy says cars tend to be a common choice for animals to inhabit when the weather gets cold.

And he says he’s seen creatures of all shapes and sizes under the hoods of cars.

“She had a copperhead that had gotten in her car, and she was getting in her car to leave Walmart when he crawled across her foot.”

And it’s not just wild animals.

One auto shop in Decatur tells WAAY 31 they’ve even seen cats under the car hoods.

They say car engines give off heat, making it an attractive shelter for any outside animal.

But that shelter can come with a price--not so much for the critter, but for the car owner.

“A lot of times, they get in, they short out the wiring. Especially with cars the way they are now. There’s a lot more wiring in them. Once they short some of the wires out, your car won’t crank, you have ignition problems, you have other problems where the car’s just not running right," Abernathy said.

OK Tires in Decatur tells WAAY 31 they’ve seen several cases where animals will build a nest and even store food in the engine compartment, which could lead to the car catching fire.

Auto officials say it’s best to check your garage or the area where you keep your car every now and then to make sure you don’t have trash, paper material, or even pet food around, because critters will take it into your car.