Card skimmers found on Shoals ATMs

Police are looking for the person who installed card skimmers on two ATMs in in Florence and Muscle Shoals over the weekend.

The skimmers were found Sunday morning on Listerhill Credit Union ATMs at the drive-through on Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals, and at the Hough Road location in Florence, police said.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department also released photos of a man who they said placed the skimmer on the Woodward Avenue machine.

Listerhill said in a Facebook post that the card skimmers were put in place around 8:15 a.m. and removed before 11 a.m., and 48 cards were used during that time. The credit union said its customers wouldn't be liable for fraudulent charges, and customers from other financial institutions who used the ATMs should watch their account activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746.