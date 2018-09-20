Card cloning hits Decatur

Decatur Police are currently investigating a situation where cloned bank cards have been used at four locations, including the Chevron off of Central Parkway and the Kroger on Beltline Road.

Decatur Police detective, Tarvius Jones, said he can relate to victims of card cloning.

"I can relate to how they feel, because I felt like that. It's scary because your money is going out of your account," Jones said.

Within the last month, five people in Decatur have reported their bank cards being cloned. Jones said it's a process where scammers get hold of card information and copy it.

One of the ways people clone cards is by simply taking a gift card, using a card scanner and an online software. They're able to take card information and put it on the empty card.

"It's a software that you hook up to your computer and can type in the number and the person's name. You swipe it, and that information is on that card," Jones said.

According to Jones, the scammers obtain the information needed in a number of ways, like going through mail or simply writing it down from an order made over the phone.

Decatur resident, Tammy Eddy, had her personal information stolen in the past and said she's concerned.

"They are coming up with new ways to fraud," Eddy said. "It seems like they just try and stay one step ahead."

Law enforcement officials warn people to be more protective of their card information.

"Look into it. If you get an email from your bank saying, hey, your card has been compromised or whatever. Don't respond to it," Jones said.