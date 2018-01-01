Car insurance rates are on the rise

According to The Zebra car insurance rates are at an all-time high nationwide.
The Huntsville, Florence and Decatur metro area, rates are up eight percent since 2011, but lower than the 20 percent increase nationwide.
A recent study by The Zebra revealed current average annual auto insurance premiums for:
Huntsville: $1,285
Birmingham: $1,432
Alabama: $1,358 (25th most expensive state)
U.S: $1,427
What many people want to know is why the increase?
According to The Zebra, Alabama has experienced a barrage of severe weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, wind and hail. Which is said to make insuring these cars riskier for insurance companies, and rates are higher than they are elsewhere that has statistically less risk. Also, Huntsville's population is on the rise, putting more people on the roads. These factors combined lead to higher likelihood of filing a claim, and higher insurance premiums for all.
The following Huntsville metro area zip codes pay the most for car insurance:
Gurley - 35748 - $1,388
Huntsville - 35741 - $1,376
New Hope - 35760 - $1,373
Huntsville - 35763 - $1,371
Meridianville - 35759 - $1,361
Huntsville - 35803 - $1,353
Hazel Green - 35750 - $1,352
Huntsville - 35816 - $1,350
New Market - 35761 - $1,349
Huntsville - 35810 - $1,344
And these pay the least:
Sheffield - 35660 - $1,221
Florence - 35633 - $1,222
Muscle Shoals - 35661 - $1,224
Florence - 35634 - $1,226
Florence - 35630 - $1,227
Cherokee - 35616 - $1,228
Waterloo - 35677 - $1,236
Leighton - 35646 - $1,239
Tuscumbia - 35674 - $1,239
Hartselle - 35640 - $1,240