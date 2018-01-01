Car insurance rates are on the rise

According to The Zebra car insurance rates are at an all-time high nationwide.

Scroll for more content...

The Huntsville, Florence and Decatur metro area, rates are up eight percent since 2011, but lower than the 20 percent increase nationwide.

A recent study by The Zebra revealed current average annual auto insurance premiums for:

Huntsville: $1,285

Birmingham: $1,432

Alabama: $1,358 (25th most expensive state)

U.S: $1,427

What many people want to know is why the increase?

According to The Zebra, Alabama has experienced a barrage of severe weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, wind and hail. Which is said to make insuring these cars riskier for insurance companies, and rates are higher than they are elsewhere that has statistically less risk. Also, Huntsville's population is on the rise, putting more people on the roads. These factors combined lead to higher likelihood of filing a claim, and higher insurance premiums for all.

The following Huntsville metro area zip codes pay the most for car insurance:

Gurley - 35748 - $1,388

Huntsville - 35741 - $1,376

New Hope - 35760 - $1,373

Huntsville - 35763 - $1,371

Meridianville - 35759 - $1,361

Huntsville - 35803 - $1,353

Hazel Green - 35750 - $1,352

Huntsville - 35816 - $1,350

New Market - 35761 - $1,349

Huntsville - 35810 - $1,344

And these pay the least:

Sheffield - 35660 - $1,221

Florence - 35633 - $1,222

Muscle Shoals - 35661 - $1,224

Florence - 35634 - $1,226

Florence - 35630 - $1,227

Cherokee - 35616 - $1,228

Waterloo - 35677 - $1,236

Leighton - 35646 - $1,239

Tuscumbia - 35674 - $1,239

Hartselle - 35640 - $1,240