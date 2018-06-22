A woman was hospitalized early Friday morning after Huntsville Police said she was shot in her car.
Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting call over on Salem Road near Victory Lane. When they arrived, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her leg.
Investigators said after she was shot, her car rolled between two houses on Salem, slightly clipping one of them, and landed in the ditch behind the homes.
She was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition because of where she was shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Huntsville Police said the woman was alert and talking when she was transported.
No arrest has been made as of the publishing of this story. If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact Huntsville Police.
Related Content
- Car crashes into ditch near homes after driver was shot in the leg
- HPD: driver flees after crashing into home
- Two men save driver and passenger from fiery car crash
- Woman shot in Birmingham home
- Car crashes into couple's home, destroying master bathroom
- Driver unharmed after car flips into river
- Man loses legs after accident at Guntersville Dam
- Shots fired at Marshall County home
- Decatur Police officials warn drivers about car theft this winter
- Shoals man injured in Saturday car crash