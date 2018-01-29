Car crashes into couple's home, destroying master bathroom

A car hit a Decatur home on Patterson Street early Saturday morning, leaving the newly-remodeled master bathroom demolished.

"You're just dazed and don't really know what's going on. I was hyperventilating, and I was so scared. We were literally six or seven feet from where the car went in the house sound asleep," said Nell Wheeler.

It was a sound Nell Wheeler didn't know how to respond to at 1 a.m. Saturday.

"I sat straight up in bed, instantly heard water running, hit the floor, put on my clothes, ran to the front door and saw they had crashed into our master bathroom," Wheeler said.

When Wheeler went outside, she saw the 2005 Chrysler 300 stuck in her house. Decatur police said the man behind the wheel was 19-year-old Alejandro Tomas.

"He was alive and conscience and kept complaining about his leg," Wheeler said.

Wheeler's neighbor caught the entire wreck on his home surveillance system. Wheeler was in disbelief when she saw it.

"It hits the curb, goes airborne and drags the rear end of the car. Goes back down and slams into the rear end of the car. So it was going fast enough that when it hit the curb, it didn't slow him down," Wheeler said.

It took first responders around 5 hours to pull the car out from the house.

"The fire department braced the end of the house, so the roof wouldn't fall in when they pulled the car out," Wheeler said.

Many of the family's everyday items were destroyed, and the water was turned off.

"Everything that you have to get dressed was in this bathroom. We had to go buy new toothbrushes, new makeup, everything that you have to get dressed for church on Sunday morning was in this bathroom. Blow dryers and shavers," Wheeler said.

The Wheeler family is now dealing with insurance, but they realize this could have been worse.

"If we would have been in the bathroom or our pet had been in the bathroom, it would have killed us," Wheeler said.

The Decatur Police Department said Alejandro was transported to Huntsville Hospital. He has not been arrested.