Two people dead after crashing car into crossing train

A deadly Easter morning car crash happened today in Huntsville. Two people are dead after the car slammed into a crossing train.

The accident was on Moores Mill Road at the railroad crossing near Stanwood Blvd.

Huntsville Police tell WAAY 31 the car crashed into the train which was crossing Moores Mill. Police say the car had just passed one witness who says the driver was speeding.

Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill said they're working to identify the two victims. They can't release the name or gender until they get in touch with a family member.

Traffic homicide investigators are at the crash site collecting evidence.

The wreck closed all lanes of Moores Mill Road.